Director Ed Zwick's memoir of a life in Hollywood He's the Emmy- and Oscar-winning producer and director of such films as "Glory" and "Blood Diamond" and the TV series "thirtysomething." Now, Ed Zwick plumbs his 40-year career for a memoir that offers an unvarnished take on the industry and his own experiences on the front lines of entertainment, "Hits, Flops and Other Illusions." He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about the heroes and villains, the art of compromise, and the vagaries of success.