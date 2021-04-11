Director David O. Russell discusses Golden Globe nominated film, “Joy” With such films as "I Heart Huckabees," "Silver Linings Playbook," "The Fighter" and "American Hustle," under his belt, five-time Academy Award nominee David O. Russell has become one of Hollywood's most sought after directors and screenwriters. His latest film, "Joy," is loosely based on the life of "Miracle Mop" inventor and home shopping star Joy Mangano. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. "Joy" was recently nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and Jennifer Lawrence received a nod for Best Actress. David O. Russell joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”