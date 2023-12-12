Watch CBS News

Director Ava Duvernay talks new movie "Origin"

Ava Duvernay is an Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director. Her new movie, "Origin," is adapted from Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson's book "Caste." She joins "CBS Mornings" for a closer look.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.