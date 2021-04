Director and fashion icon Tom Ford on "Nocturnal Animals" Designer Tom Ford is an icon in the fashion world. After more than a decade of rebuilding brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, Ford has created his own fashion empire with his eponymous label. But Ford is also an award-winning filmmaker. Ford joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss returning to the director's chair for the movie, "Nocturnal Animals," a haunting thriller starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.