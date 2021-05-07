Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Digital pills" track medications

A new pill, released alongside popular psychiatric drug Abilify, has a sensor to track patient's dosages. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins CBSN to discuss the ethics of this new device.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.