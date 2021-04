Differences between allergies, colds and sinus infections Sinus problems affect about 31 million Americans, and lead to around 16 million doctor visits per year. It can be tough to know if you're suffering from a sinus infection, allergies or a cold, especially due to high pollen counts this spring. Dr. Lisa Liberatore, a sinus specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins "CBS This Morning" with some tips.