Weighing potential dangers posed by dietary supplements and herbal remedies There are concerns about the risks posed by dietary supplements and herbal remedies after a coroner's report revealed the wife of a congressman died last year after ingesting white mulberry leaf, a plant generally considered to be safe. Samantha Young, a senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and the reporter who broke this story, discusses her report with CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil.