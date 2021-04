Dierks Bentley reveals top ACM Awards nominations Award-winning country artist Dierks Bentley has sold more than five million albums worldwide, with a career tally of 13 No. 1 songs. This spring, the 13-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter will co-host the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Bentley joins the show to reveal the nominees for the biggest ACM award categories.