Did the government and drug industry fuel America's opioid epidemic? Ninety-one people die every day in America from opioid drug overdoses. In a joint investigation by "60 Minutes" and The Washington Post, whistleblowers explain how the drug industry, with the help of Congress, turned the epidemic into a full-blown crisis. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and Washington Post investigative reporter Scott Higham join "CBS This Morning" for a preview of Sunday's report and to discuss their explosive findings. Watch the full report on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.