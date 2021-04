Did San Bernardino couple plot attack for years? Thursday marks the first funeral for a victim of the San Bernardino massacre that killed 14 people. Investigators met with survivors and family members in private at the scene of the shootings Wednesday to answer their questions. The FBI confirms the attackers, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, shared radical, extremist views long before they shared wedding vows. Carter Evans reports.