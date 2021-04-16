Live

Did Lindsey Graham get his jacket back?

Lindsey Graham made an on-camera appeal for the return of his jacket when he made an appearance on CBSN last week after he and another passenger inadvertently switched their similar-looking jackets on the flight between Washington and New York.
