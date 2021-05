Did Jared Kushner propose a secret channel with Russia? The Washington Post reports that the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, discussed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and Russia. Intercepts of Russian communications reportedly reveal Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner made the proposal during a December meeting at Trump Tower in New York. Errol Barnett reports.