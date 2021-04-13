Live

Watch CBSN Live

Did Donald Trump gain from skipping GOP debate?

The Donald Trump-free Republican debate drew 12.5 million viewers, the second-lowest viewership for a GOP debate this campaign season. Trump’s simultaneous event to raise money for veterans charities had 3.8 million viewers. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.