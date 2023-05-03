Watch CBS News

Dickerson on the state of American civics

A CBS News poll found that 69% of likely Republican primary voters believe Joe Biden was not the choice of the majority of legal voters in enough states to win the presidency in 2020. John Dickerson talks about what that means for the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.