Dianne Feinstein's legacy, what her death could mean for Congress Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who shattered glass ceilings during her more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, has died at 90. Feinstein cast her last vote in the Senate late Thursday morning, according to Senate records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke about Feinstein's legacy in the Senate and what her death could mean politically for Democrats.