Sen. Dianne Feinstein's health questioned as office confirms more complications from shingles California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office confirmed she has been dealing with previously undisclosed complications from shingles. With growing calls for the senator to resign, some are questioning the close relationship Feinstein has with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eldest daughter, Prowda, who has been assisting her in Washington. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.