Sen. Dianne Feinstein was "lonely voice" on gun laws for years, Sen. Chris Murphy says In the Senate since 1992, Sen. Dianne Feinstein fought for what she called "sensible gun laws," writing and helping pass the federal assault weapons ban in 1994. Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, worked with Feinstein for more gun control legislation after the Sandy Hook massacre. He joined CBS News to discuss Feinstein's legacy.