Diagnosed breast cancer cases in women under 50 rise nearly 8% over 10 years A recent JAMA study found a continuing rise in breast cancer cases in women under 50 from 2010 to 2019. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini spoke to a 38-year-old woman about her stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis, and CBS News medical contributor and editor at large for Public Health at KFF, Dr. Celine Gounder, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what could be behind the rise in cases, as well as breast cancer warning signs and mammogram guidelines.