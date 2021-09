DHS: Small number of online threats related to Justice for J6 rally Law enforcement officials are on high alert ahead of Saturday's rally demanding justice for those arrested after the U.S. Capitol riot. Plus, thousands of migrants are waiting to cross the border near Del Rio, Texas. And the White House told governors how many Afghan evacuees will resettle in their states. CBS homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.