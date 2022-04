House January 6 committee plans eight hearings for June

James Corden to leave "The Late Late Show" in 2023

Nike's new NFT sneakers selling for more than $100,000

Biden says he's considering forgiving student debt, but not $50,000

Man wrongfully convicted for 3 decades on his release: "I never stopped believing"

Rep. Jim Jordan pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden administration's border policies.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas faces GOP questioning in border policies hearing Rep. Jim Jordan pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden administration's border policies.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On