DHS secretary on TSA delays: We're not going to compromise aviation security This Memorial Day weekend, an estimated 2.6 million people are expected to travel by air. The TSA is racing to add hundreds of workers to brace for the influx of passengers, but relief may not come fast enough. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what he is doing to address TSA security delays, the EgyptAir flight 804 investigation and why his name is spelled Jeh, not Jay.