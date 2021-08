Homeland Security asks U.S. immigration officials to assist with relocating at-risk Afghans Citing a humanitarian crisis, the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday asked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employees to volunteer in the effort to relocate at-risk Afghans who helped the United States during the 20-year war in Afghanistan. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details.