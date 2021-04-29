Live

Watch CBSN Live

Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia investigation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes removed himself from the investigation into Russia's interference of the U.S. election. The Washington Post's Ed O'Keefe explains how Nunes' conduct led to pressure on him to step aside.
