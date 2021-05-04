"Devil's Bargain" author on Steve Bannon's influence, what's next National correspondent for Bloomberg Businessweek, Joshua Green, is the author of the best-selling book "Devil's Bargain" about the inner workings of the Trump campaign. Late Friday, he conducted the first interview with Steve Bannon after the White House strategist's ousting. Green joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what Bannon said in that interview and the reports that President Trump was unhappy with Bannon's rising profile.