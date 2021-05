Detroit 1967: When a city went up in flames Fifty years have passed since the summer of 1967, which saw urban riots in many of our largest cities, including New York, Newark, N.J., and Detroit. A new movie by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, "Detroit," dramatizes one of the most notorious incidents of those terrible days. Michelle Miller takes us back. (Caution: There is language some may find offensive.)