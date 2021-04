Detective grills murder suspect about dead wife's "stolen" Rolex After Linda Curry died, her husband, Paul, gave her 18-karat gold Ladies Presidential Rolex to her sister, Patricia. Days later, he reported that watch and some other jewelry of Linda's as stolen, collecting over $9,000 in insurance money. Watch as Sgt. Yvonne Shull of the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. confronts Paul Curry about his lies and insurance fraud.