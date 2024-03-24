Detained: The heartbreaking ordeal of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Alsu Kurmasheva, an American-Russian journalist working for Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty, was visiting her mother in Russia when authorities there confiscated her passports and jailed her. Kurmasheva faces charges that could lead to years of imprisonment because she edited a book of people's opinions about Russia's war with Ukraine. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Kurmasheva's family and colleagues about the increasing dangers that journalists are facing from governments trying to mask the truth – what Jodie Ginsberg, chief executive officer of the Committee to Protect Journalists, calls "state-sponsored hostage-taking."