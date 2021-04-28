Live

Watch CBSN Live

Detained immigrant college student to be released

Her lawyer says Daniela Vargas will soon be released from detention in Mississippi. The college student, who came to the U.S. as a child, was detained after speaking at an immigration rally. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has the latest.
