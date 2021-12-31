Live

Destructive wildfires tear through Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency as life-threatening wildfires continue to spread, destroying businesses and hundreds of homes. CBSN Denver reporter Conor McCue joins CBSN to discuss the latest.
