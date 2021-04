Designer Prabal Gurung and model Candice Huffine on plus-size collection Prabal Gurung's designs have been worn by first lady Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Oprah Winfrey. His latest collection, a collaboration with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant, went on sale Monday. Candice Huffine has modeled the new collection. Gurung and Huffine join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the significance of the collection.