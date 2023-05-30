Watch CBS News

DeSantis to make first 2024 campaign stop in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail for the first time since announcing his 2024 candidacy. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and CBS News Miami investigative reporter Jim Defede, join with more.
