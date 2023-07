DeSantis says he hopes Trump doesn't get charged in Jan. 6 probe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reacting to the target letter sent to former President Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 case. In an interview with CNN, he said the country is "going down the road of criminalizing political differences." CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from South Carolina, where he is covering DeSantis on the campaign trail.