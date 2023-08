Ron DeSantis replaces campaign manager CBS News has confirmed James Uthmeier is replacing Generra Peck as campaign manager for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination. Uthmeier has served in the governor's office as chief of staff, and DeSantis' campaign said he is now needed where it matters most. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns is following the latest from Washington.