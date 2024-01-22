DeSantis drops out as Trump and Haley face off in New Hampshire Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday before endorsing former President Donald Trump days before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Meanwhile, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is intensifying her criticism of Trump as she attempts to close the gap in the Granite State. "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil is joined by Caitlin Huey-Burns and Robert Costa to discuss the state of the GOP race.