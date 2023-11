DeSantis attempting "full Grassley" on campaign trail in Iowa, but Trump still leads big there Ron DeSantis is trying to stop in all of Iowa's 99 counties, dubbed a "full Grassley" ahead of the Hawkeye State's caucuses, even as former President Donald Trump is polling well ahead of the Florida governor in the state. CBS News campaign reporter Aaron Navarro has more on DeSantis' efforts and his upcoming debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as Trump's comments on health care.