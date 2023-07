DeSantis ally discusses campaign strength amid layoffs Amid staff layoffs and declining poll numbers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign is looking for a reboot. Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, joined "America Decides" to assess the state of the governor's White House bid. Plus, CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro discussed how the August GOP primary debate could be the boost the DeSantis campaign needs.