Dermatologist found dying in NYC doorway

Police are investigating whether the mysterious death of a Long Island doctor was an accident or murder. Detectives say the victim was found with bruises on her neck. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with more on the case.
