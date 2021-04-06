Derek Chauvin violated policy by kneeling on George Floyd's neck, Minneapolis police chief says Week two of the Derek Chauvin murder trial got underway Monday with testimony from the head of the Minneapolis Police Department. As CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Derek Chauvin's restraint of George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck, was not part of the department's training, ethics and values. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the chief's testimony and the impact it could have on the case.