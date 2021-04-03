Live

Watch CBSN Live

Week 1 of Derek Chauvin murder trial wraps up, proceedings to continue Monday

Former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial will resume Monday after a week of gripping testimony inside the courtroom. Jurors heard from several people, including the teen who filmed the video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck and a senior member of the Minneapolis Police Department. Brandt Williams, a criminal justice and public safety correspondent for Minnesota Public Radio News, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to recap the first week of proceedings.
