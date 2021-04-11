Live

Derek Chauvin trial's impact on police training

Police training in the U.S. could be impacted by the verdict of the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Kirk Burkhalter, a New York Law School professor and retired NYPD detective, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis on what may change.
