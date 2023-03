Derek Carr, Geno Smith sign big contracts ahead of NFL's free agency With new deals for quarterbacks Derek Carr and Geno Smith, all eyes are on Lamar Jackson as he looks for a new deal. CBS Sports NFL analyst Scott Pioli, a former NFL executive, joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss how the Carr and Smith deals set the tone for the market and who was impressive at the NFL scouting combine.