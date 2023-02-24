Watch CBS News

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo explains plans for sanctions on Russia and possibly others

President Biden is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia, and administration officials are warning any countries that help Russia evade those economic sanctions will face consequences as well. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo joins CBS News to explain the administration's plans, and why he's confident the sanctions are successful despite some saying there hasn't been the impact they'd hope.
