Dept. of Justice asked to investigate deleted Secret Service texts from Jan. 6 Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin is asking the Department of Justice to investigate text messages from the day of the January 6 attack on the Capitol that were deleted by members of the Secret Service. This request comes as former Homeland Security officials are also being accused of deleting text messages. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what an investigation would entail and how the missing messages impact the congressional probe.