Depp-Heard verdict’s potential implications on the Me Too movement New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor – who helped spark the Me Too movement with her reporting on sexual assault allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein – joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, including what it could mean for the #MeToo movement, and why this trial struck such a chord wtih the public.