Live

Watch CBSN Live

Departure and arrival

We note the loss this week of Ray Gandolf (who was "Sunday Morning"'s sports correspondent for three years beginning with our very first broadcast in January 1979), as well as a happy arrival - a new addition to the "Sunday Morning" family.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.