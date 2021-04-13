Live

Department of Justice sues city of Ferguson

Late Wednesday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch annouced the Department of Justice would sue the city of Ferguson, Missouri after the city rejected parts of an agreement to reform its police and courts. Vinita Nair has more.
