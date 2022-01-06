Department of Justice still investigating Capitol Hill rioters one year later One year after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, over 725 people involved in the riots have been arrested. However, authorities are still searching for more than 350 people believed to have committed violent acts that day. CBSN's Meg Oliver sits down with CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues to discuss what he remembers about that day, and why he believes former President Donald Trump has not yet been charged for inciting the riots.