Live

Watch CBSN Live

Department of Justice reviewing decision not to prosecute FBI agents in Nassar case

The Justice Department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former FBI agents involved in a botched investigation into sex abuse allegations against former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The FBI first learned about the allegations against him in 2015, but due to a series of missteps in the handling of the investigation, Nassar was not arrested until 2016. Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.