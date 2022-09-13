Watch CBS News

Department of Justice issues new batch of subpoenas to Trump associates

CBS News has learned that more than 30 people have been issued subpoenas in a Department of Justice investigation into the 2020 election. The DOJ has also reached an agreement with Trump layers on a suitable "special master" candidate to oversee the handing of documents retained by the FBI from the Mar-a-Lago search. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more details on the ongoing investigations.
