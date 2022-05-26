Watch CBS News

Department of Justice investigates pro-Trump alternate elector scheme

The Justice Department is ramping up its nvestigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Federal prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas looking to obtain information to understand if Trump allies proposed alternate slates of electors as part of an effort to deny Joe Biden’s victory in several key swing states. New York Times congressional correspondent Luke Broadwater joins "Red and Blue" with details.
